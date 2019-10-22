Kansas Farm Bureau Brand Launches Campaign on Nutritional Value of Meat

Kansas Farm Bureau’s consumer-focused brand, Kansas Living, will launch a “Make Mine Meat” campaign Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Manhattan Meat Market with a Facebook Live event and social media posts using the hashtag #MakeMineMeat.

The campaign encourages the inclusion of meat in one’s diet for its high-quality nutritional value.

“Animal protein plays an essential role in your diet,” says Eryn Carter, a registered dietitian. “Animal meat products contain all nine essential amino acids that your body cannot produce but needs in order to function.”

The “Make Mine Meat” campaign will include athletes who choose to consume meat because its nutritional value supports their active lifestyles.

“Work, children and the farm keep my calendar more than full,” says Katie Sawyer, a runner and model in the “Make Mine Meat” campaign. “That’s why I chose lean proteins to keep me full and provide essential vitamins and minerals my body needs.”

Kansas is a top producer of meat, specifically pork and beef. Kansas ranks third nationally with 6.35 million cattle and 10th in hog and pig inventory.

“Agriculture is Kansas’ number one industry,” says Rich Felts, Kansas Farm Bureau president. “This campaign not only focuses on the health benefits meat products provide, but also celebrates the farmers and ranchers who raise and grow safe, nutritious food on family farms across Kansas.”

In conjunction with National Food Day, the Make Mine Meat campaign Facebook Live will occur at 3:30 p.m. CST Thursday, Oct. 24. Visit Kansas Living’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ KansasLivingMagazine to hear from Chef Alli, a well-known Kansas chef and personality; DJ Rezac, an athlete who chooses to include meat in his diet; Jake Worcester, an owner of the Manhattan Meat Market; and Eryn Carter, a registered dietitian.

Participants who post a photo of their favorite meat product, recipe or reason they choose to include meat in their diets using the hashtag #MakeMineMeat on Facebook and/or Instagram will be entered to win one of three $100 gift cards. Gift cards will be to a local grocery store so winners can purchase great-tasting, high-quality, nutritious meat. Private profiles may send a direct message of their post to Kansas Living’s Facebook account (www.facebook.com/ KansasLivingMagazine) or Instagram account (www.instagram.com/ KansasLivingMag).

For more information about the campaign and for recipes, visit www.kansaslivingmagazine.com/ MakeMineMeat.