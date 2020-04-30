KANSAS FARM BUREAU ENDORSES DR. ROGER MARSHALL FOR U.S. SENATE

(SALINA, Kan.) – Kansas Farm Bureau announced their endorsement of Dr. Roger Marshall for U.S. Senate.

KFB is the largest and most influential grassroots organization in Kansas, serving as the voice of more than 40,000 farm and ranch families living and working in every county in the state. For more than 100 years, the organization has advocated on behalf of agriculture and rural Kansas, working alongside law makers at every level to tell the story of Kansas farmers and ranchers.

In response to the endorsement, Dr. Marshall issued the following statement:

“Words cannot begin to express how important the endorsement of Kansas Farm Bureau is to my family, and to my campaign. Kansas Farm Bureau has been – and will always be – the voice of Kansas agriculture.

As a fifth-generation farm kid, I wish my grandparents were here to see this day, and I’m proud my parents are here to see it. My earliest memories involve my family working sun up to sun down on the farm. It was this heritage, the hard work ethic I learned there, and my later work in ag that helped develop my deep appreciation for Kansas agriculture.

In Congress, it has been my pleasure to work intimately with Kansas Farm Bureau for the past three years on everything from a farm bill, to trade, healthcare, and high-speed Internet. Now, we’re trying to survive the COVID-19 crisis together.

It’s hard times in agriculture right now. But I do not know of one farmer or rancher who’s missed a day of work through this crisis. They are part of the front line that keeps us fed, keeps our supply chain going, and keeps the backbone of Kansas strong. With that in mind, I want Kansas producers to know that we will not take this endorsement for granted. We will work every day to be worthy of it. You can bet on this: I won’t let the reputation of my grandparents, my parents, and the Kansas Farm Bureau down.

Thank you so much to the 40,000 farm and ranch families across Kansas, and the leadership of Kansas Farm Bureau, for your endorsement and support. I will never forget it.”

KFB President Rich Felts issued the following statement:

“We’ve heard loud and clear from our members that Rep. Marshall is the best candidate for the U.S. Senate. He has shown his ability to be a leader for farmers and ranchers as a member of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee, and I know he will continue to be a leading voice in shaping federal policy for agriculture and rural America.

We are hopeful other GOP U.S. Senate candidates unite behind Marshall as the consensus candidate. It’s clear he has the momentum, both in grassroots support throughout Kansas and in his ability to generate the resources needed to mount a successful campaign.”

The KFB endorsement process began earlier this year with individual recommendations coming from the 105 autonomous County Farm Bureau organizations, which were overwhelming in their recommendation of Rep. Marshall. Since VOTE FBF was founded in 1993, more than 90% of their endorsed candidates have been elected.

