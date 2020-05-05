Kansas ranchers connect virtually with consumers

TOPEKA, Kan. — Although the coronavirus has upended many long-held traditions, Beef Month and the many contributions of those in the beef community will not be overlooked. If anything, the pandemic has put a spotlight on the vital role those in food production play in the stability of the nation.

“As the past few months have shown, the Kansas beef industry is essential to the food supply not only here in Kansas, but across the nation and the world,” said Kansas Agriculture Secretary Mike Beam. “We appreciate everyone who is a part of the Kansas beef industry and thank them for their daily commitment to producing the high-quality beef that is part of the heritage of this great state.”

To celebrate Beef Month during May, the Kansas Beef Council (KBC) will be providing consumers with grilling recipes, nutrition facts and virtual tours. To accomplish the latter, producers across the state donned Go-Pro video cameras and opened their operations and homes to give consumers a behind-the-scenes look at a day in the life of a Kansas rancher.

“Grocery shoppers are often disconnected from the intricacies of the food supply chain, so explaining disruptions can be difficult,” said Brandi Buzzard Frobose, a rancher in Anderson County who participated in the project. “Just like how our work on the ranch never stops, we must also never stop reaching out to consumers to give them accurate information about what we do to raise beef. Because if we don’t, who will?”

According to KBC Chairman Dan Harris, the videos, and Beef Month in general, are a testimony to the hard work that never stops for Kansas beef producers. He commends his fellow cattlemen and cattlewomen for their resiliency in trying times, and their uncanny ability to triumph in the face of adversity. The videos will be posted throughout the month of May on the KBC Facebook page, YouTube and Instagram accounts.