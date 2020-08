The National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) released the latest crop progress report yesterday afternoon.

For the state of Nebraska, corn condition was rated 66 percent good to excellent. Corn Dough was at 96%, which is well ahead of 75% last year. Corn dented was projected at 60 percent.

As for soybeans, USDA says 71% of the crop is in good to excellent condition, and 5% of the soybeans are now dropping leaves according to the report.

