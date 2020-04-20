AUDIO: KAPPA Ethanol Crop Progress Report

The third week of USDA NASS Crop Progress reports is out and shows corn and soybean planting slowly getting started. Winter wheat condition dropped nominally following last week’s cold snap. Soil moisture is plentiful across the northern plains, but starts to get thin the further south you go.

Nationally corn planting was considered 7% complete vs. the five year average at 9%. Nebraska corn planting was rated at 2% complete vs. it’s 5 year average of 5%. Kansas corn planting fell even further behind at 13% complete 7% lower than it’s 5 year average. This is the second week for corn planting numbers.

This week gave us the first glimpse at soybean planting across the country. Nationally 2% of the crop is in the ground. That’s ahead of the 5 year average at 1%. Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas have yet to put an official soybean seed into the ground.

Sorghum planting is rolling right along keeping pace with the five year average at 19% planted. Nebraska is just getting started at 1% planted.

Farmers, traders, and analysts were keen to see where the winter wheat condition fell on Monday following last week’s cold blast. Nationally the winter wheat rating dropped 5% to 57% good to excellent. Nebraska winter wheat was rated at 69% good to excellent compared to 77% good to excellent last week. Kansas dropped 4% to 46% good to excellent. North Carolina took the top spot for the best rated wheat corp at 77% good to excellent. Washington comes in to a close second at 72% good to excellent. South Dakota went from number one last week to number three this week with a winter wheat rating of 70% good to excellent.

Winter wheat heading out is slightly behind the 5 year average at 14% headed out. Kansas and Nebraska have 0% of the crop heading out currently.

Soil moisture in the Northern Plains is holding fairly well, but starts to drop quickly when you head South. Nebraska’s top soil moisture is rated at 92% adequate to surplus. Subsoil moisture in Nebraska is rated at 92% adequate to surplus. Kansas topsoil moisture is rated at 70% adequate to surplus with 5% now in the very short category. Subsoil moisture is rated similar in Kansas at 76% adequate to surplus.

