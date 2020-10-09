class="post-template-default single single-post postid-490275 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Kindergarten teacher to professional meat cutter

BY Rural Radio Network Staff | October 9, 2020
Home News Agricultural News
Kindergarten teacher to professional meat cutter
Amanda Stephan stands in front of chilled carcasses at Sandhills Beef Company in Mullen Nebraska. Photo Credit Amanda Stephan

If you would have asked Amanda Stephan five years ago if she saw herself living in the sandhills of Nebraska and working as a professional meat cutter, she would have probably said no.

That’s the exciting part about life is sometimes you never know where your next adventure will lead.

Adventure is exactly how Stephan describes going from being a kindergarten teacher in Idaho last year to a professional meat cutter at Sandhills Beef Company  in Mullen, Nebraska this year.  Stephan’s story, though, is also one of taking chances and seizing opportunity when it presents itself.

With such a unique adventure unfolding for Stephan, she also offers a unique and eye opening look into an important segment of the agriculture and livestock industry.

You can hear the story in Stephan’s own words here:

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: