Nebraska Extension’s Landlord/Tenant Cash Rent Workshops for 2020 and Beyond will provide the latest leasing, real estate and management information to operators, tenants and landowners in Nebraska this winter.

The workshop is scheduled in 19 communities throughout the state, between Dec. 6, 2019, and March 18, 2020.

Extension educators Austin Duerfeldt, Jim Jansen and Allan Vyhnalek, all working in the Department of Agricultural Economics, have collaborated to develop a program that will address agricultural finance and the real estate market, negotiation skills and considerations for leases and strategies for farmland succession and communication.

“Austin, Jim and I have put together an excellent set of topics and have completely rewritten our land management curriculum for this set of workshops,” said Vyhnalek. “We encourage both landowners and farmers to attend to hear about land management in the next decade.

Registration for the free workshop is requested to ensure enough materials are available. Updated information is available at farm.unl.edu.

Landlord/Tenant Cash Rent Workshops for 2020 and Beyond

Wayne

When: Dec. 6, 2019, 1-4 p.m.

Where: Wayne Volunteer Fire Department

Address: 510 Tomar Drive, Wayne, NE 68787

Registration: 402-375-3310

Omaha

When: Dec. 17, 2019, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties

Address: 8015 W Center Road, Omaha, NE 68124

Registration: 402-444-7804

Schuyler

When: Dec. 18, 2019, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Cobblestone Inn & Suites

Address: 2218 Colfax St., Schuyler, NE 68661

Registration: 402-352-3821

Neligh

When: Dec. 19, 2019, 9 a.m.-noon

Where: Antelope County Courthouse

Address: 501 M St., Neligh, NE 68756

Registration: 402-887-5414

Seward

When: Jan. 7, 2020, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Where: Nebraska Extension in Seward County office

Address: 322 S. 14th St., Seward, NE 68434

Registration: 402-643-2981

York

When: Jan. 8, 2020, 9 a.m.–noon

Where: York County Fairgrounds – 4-H Building

Address: 2345 N. Nebraska Ave., York, NE 68467

Registration: 402-362-5508

Clay Center

When: Jan. 15, 2020, 1-4 p.m.

Where: Clay County Fairgrounds – 4-H Building

Address: 111 W. Fairfield St., Clay Center, NE 68933

Registration: 402-762-3644

Valentine

When: Jan. 27, 2020, 2-5 p.m.

Where: Nebraska Extension in Cherry County office

Address: 365 N Main St. Suite 3, Valentine, NE 69201

Registration: 402-376-1850

Hemingford

When: Jan. 28, 2020, 9 a.m.-noon MT

Where: Farmer’s Coop

Address: 317 Osborn St., Hemingford, NE 69348

Registration: 308-762-5616

Scottsbluff

When: Jan. 28, 2020, 2-5 p.m. MT

Where: Panhandle Research and Extension Center

Address: 4502 Ave. I, Scottsbluff, NE 69361

Registration: 308-632-1480

Kimball

When: Jan. 29, 2020, 9 a.m.-noon MT

Where: Kimball 4-H Building

Address: 499 S. High School St., Kimball, NE 69145

Registration: 308-235-3122

Lincoln

When: Feb. 3, 2020, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (includes lunch)

Where: Nebraska Extension in Lancaster County office

Address: 444 Cherrycreek Road, Lincoln, NE 68528

Registration: 402-441-7180

Imperial

When: Feb. 13, 2020, 1-4 p.m. MT

Where: TBD (check farm.unl.edu)

Address: TBD

Registration: 308-882-4731

McCook

When: Feb. 14, 2020, 9 a.m.-noon

Where: Red Willow County Fairgrounds – Community Room

Address: W 5th St., McCook, NE 69001

Registration: 308-345-3390

Kearney

When: Feb. 24, 2020, 9 a.m.-noon

Where: Nebraska Extension in Buffalo County office

Address: 1400 E. 34th St., Kearney, NE 68847

Registration: 308-236-1235

Broken Bow

When: Feb. 25, 2020, 9 a.m.-noon

Where: Custer County Fairgrounds 4-H Building

Address: 44100 Memorial Drive, Broken Bow, NE 68822

Registration: 308-872-6831

Gothenburg

When: Feb. 25, 2020, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Where: Monsanto Learning Center

Address: 76268 NE-47, Gothenburg, NE 69138

Registration: 308-324-5501

Auburn

When: March 18, 2020, 9 a.m.-noon

Where: Nemaha County Fairgrounds 4-H Building

Address: 816 I St., Auburn, NE 68305

Registration: 402-274-4755

Pawnee City

When: March 18, 2020, 2-5 p.m.

Where: Union Bank & Trust Community Meeting Room (basement)

Address: 514 G St., Pawnee City, NE 68420

Registration: 402-852-2970