LANDOWNER ASSISTANCE TO REMOVE CEDAR AND RUSSIAN OLIVE TREES

Southwest Weed Management is offering landowners a cost share assistance program for removal of eastern red cedar and russian olive trees from rangelands. This is the final round for acceptance of applications for 2019. Counties included in this program include Chase, Dundy, Perkins, Red Willow, Hitchcock, Hayes and Frontier counties in Nebraska.

Landowners with qualifying property are eligible for a 50% cost share. Application deadline is 31 December 2019

Southwest Weed Management assists land owners to restore and improve native habitat and water quality by controlling noxious, invasive and non-desirable vegetation through partnerships with local, state and federal agencies and organizations. Funding for this work is provided through grants from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and Nebraska Environmental Trust.

For additional information regarding this program, please contact the Southwest Weed Management Project Coordinator at 308-920-2410 or by email at SWWMJB@OUTLOOK.COM.