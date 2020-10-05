Lawmakers want to expand local meat processing capacity

A pair of lawmakers from Maine and Nebraska want to expand processing capacity for smaller producers of meat and poultry.

Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine and Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska say the Strengthening Local Processing Act would help smaller facilities expand to meet demand and adapt to the coronavirus pandemic.

They say the proposal would increase the federal share of costs for state inspection from 50% to 65% to encourage more states to operate state inspection programs.

The lawmakers say the proposal is also designed to authorize grants for small facilities and others for activities related to coronavirus recovery.