Legendary farm broadcaster Orion Samuelson to retire

A farm broadcasting legend recently announced his retirement effective at the end of this year, ending an over 60-year career.

Orion Samuelson has been heard on WGN Radio in Chicago for decades. He also co-hosts “This Week in Agri-Business” with Max Armstrong.

Samuelson’s commitment to agriculture has been recognized by organizations including American Farm Bureau Federation, the state of Illinois, University of Illinois, National Radio Broadcaster Hall of Fame and others.

Learn more about Samuelson and his retirement in this audio feature from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.