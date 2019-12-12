Livestock Producers Applaud Skipwith Confirmation, Encourage Vote on Pending Nominees

WASHINGTON (Dec. 12, 2019) – National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) President Jennifer Houston and Public Lands Council (PLC) President Bob Skinner today issued the following statements in response to the U.S. Senate’s confirmation of Aurelia Skipwith as the director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service:

“Aurelia Skipwith possesses a keen understanding of industry and science and recognizes the value ranching brings to wildlife conservation. We look forward to working with her in her new role as director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.” -Jennifer Houston

“We are pleased the Senate has filled another important vacancy at the Interior Department with someone as qualified as Ms. Skipwith. A fully staffed Department is critical to the success of the rural West and we urge swift confirmation of remaining nominees, such as Katharine MacGregor to be deputy secretary.” -Bob Skinner