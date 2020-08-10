(AUDIO) Local sister duo launches “Sassy Sisters Swine”

A sister duo from Sumner, NE, have joined forces to launch “Sassy Sisters Swine,” a direct to consumer pork business.

Mekenzie Beattie, a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and Mattison Beattie, a junior at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller High School, are the sixth generation of Beatties to grow up on, and operate, Beattie Family Farms. They say they were inspired to launch the business after they received many inquiries from individuals looking to purchase pork from their family farm.

Both young women have developed their entrepreneurial spirit through their involvements. For Mekenzie, this takes the form of the Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program at UNL. For Mattison, it is her swine entrepreneurship proficiency in FFA.

While it is still in its beginning stages, both sisters have big goals for the business.

“Right now, processing appointments are pretty hard to come by,” said Mekenzie. “We have limited pork available, but are excited to be able to offer pre-orders and other specials to our customers.”

To learn more about the business, or to place an order, you can find Sassy Sisters Swine on Facebook.

Listen to the full interview with Mekenzie and Mattison here: