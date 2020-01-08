Loeffler Joins Senate Ag Committee

Newly appointed Senator Kelly Loeffler, a Republican from Georgia, is replacing Georgia Republican David Perdue on the Senate Agriculture Committee.

Loeffler was appointed to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of Senator Johnny Isakson. The Illinois native grew up on a family farm and says she “will stand with our farmers.” Loeffler is co-owner of the Atlanta Dream professional women’s basketball team, and has spent her career as a finance executive.

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts of Kansas says of Loeffler, “Her farming roots make her a welcome addition to the Committee.” The 49-year-old Loeffler is recognized as the 26th woman currently serving in the Senate.

The Senate seat formally occupied by Isakson will face a special election for the seat this year, which could be highly competitive. The winner of the special election will serve out the last of Isakson’s term and face reelection in two years.