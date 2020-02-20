Make An Appointment Now to Complete Agriculture Risk Coverage, Price Loss Coverage Enrollment

USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) encourages agricultural producers to enroll now in the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs. March 16, 2020, is the enrollment deadline for the 2019 crop year.

Although more than 200,000 producers across the nation have enrolled to date, FSA anticipates 1.5 million producers will enroll for ARC and PLC. By enrolling soon, producers can beat the rush as the deadline nears. Producers who complete the ARC and PLC election and enrollment process now, ahead of the deadline, still will have until March 16 to make changes, if necessary.

ARC and PLC provide financial protections to farmers from substantial drops in crop prices or revenues and are vital economic safety nets for most American farms.

The programs cover the following commodities: barley, canola, large and small chickpeas, corn, grain sorghum, oats, dry peas, rapeseed, soybeans, sunflower seed and wheat, among others.

Producers are reminded that if they do not complete the ARC/PLC election process by the deadline, they will be ineligible to receive a payment for the 2019 crop year.

More Information

To assist with the decision-making process, informational resources are available at www.fsa.usda.gov/arc-plc. Producers also can access www.fsa.usda.gov/ne where information under the “Spotlights” section includes a webinar that provides ARC and PLC information shared at recent public meetings held across Nebraska.

To enroll, contact your FSA county office for an appointment.