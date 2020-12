The McRib is back.

You read that correctly. The fan-favorite barbecue pork sandwich topped with crunchy pickles and sliced onions between a toasted bun is back at McDonald’s.

Now, for the first time since 2012, the sandwich is available at McDonald’s nationwide.

For many Nebraskans, the McRib holds a special place in their hearts due to its Cornhusker roots.

Learn more in this week’s edition of Friday Five, which is presented by the Nebraska Corn Board!