McVey to lead UNL School of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences

Dr. David Scott McVey has been selected as the new director of the School of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. In this role, which he will begin on July 13, he will also serve as the associate dean of the UNL/Iowa State University Professional Program in Veterinary Medicine.

McVey brings a wealth of experience to the position. Over the course of his career he has been involved in teaching, discovery research, translational research, diagnostic medicine, clinical medicine and surgery, biologicals development and organizational leadership within the field of veterinary science.

Most recently, McVey was the director of the USDA Center for Grain and Animal Health Research in Manhattan, Kan. Previously, he has held tenure positions at both Kansas State University and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he served as the director of the Veterinary Diagnostic Center. He has also worked in vaccine research at Pfizer and as a practicing veterinarian.

McVey received his doctorate in veterinary medicine from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and his doctorate in philosophy, veterinary microbiology and immunobiology at Texas A&M University.

“Dr. McVey brings tremendous experience and insight to the position,” said Mike Boehm, vice chancellor for the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and vice president for agriculture and natural resources for the University of Nebraska. “His experience in veterinary research, academia and industry and the multiple perspectives he has attained through the course of this career are tremendously valuable to the future of the school.”

McVey said he was excited to return to UNL, and especially to interact with the faculty, staff and students in the program.

“All of the departments within the school of veterinary medicine and biomedical sciences have a very strong tradition, and they’ve done very well,” McVey said. “This position is an opportunity to make sure the plow stays in the ground and that all the good momentum continues as the school grows to meet the needs of the university and the future of veterinary medicine.”

McVey succeeds Clayton Kelling, who will retire later this year.

The School of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences is Nebraska’s leading institution for education, research, extension and outreach related to veterinary medicine and veterinary science. The school offers both undergraduate and graduate programs. The Professional Program in Veterinary Medicine allows students complete the first two years of veterinary medicine education at the University of Nebraska, then transfer to the Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine for the final two years of study. UNL students who participate in this program pay in-state tuition for all four years.