Meat companies say: Eat your veggies

Meat companies are mixing vegetables into their burgers, nuggets and sausages. They are hoping to quell consumers’ growing misgivings about meat and its impact on health and the environment.

Applegate is introducing a line of meat-and-veggie burgers and meatballs at grocery stores next month. Tyson Foods is already selling a beef and pea protein patty as well as blended sausages while Perdue Farms has chicken-and-vegetable nuggets.

One analyst says meat companies need to have a mix of products in their portfolio as the market evolves. She says consumers won’t stop eating meat, but will likely eat less meat of higher quality.