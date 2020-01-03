AUDIO: Friday Midday Market Trade – Commentary with Mike Zuzolo

Summary:

Midday markets have a risk-off (little buying interest) mentality following airstrikes in Iraq that killed Iran’s top military leader. Commodity market analysts believe the heightened tensions in the region could lead to more difficulty in getting exports into the Middle East.

Grains broadly lower

Corn dn 1-4

Soybeans dn 8 – 15 1/4

Chicago Wheat dn 5 1/4 – 6 1/2

Kansas City Wheat dn 11 – 12 1/2

Livestock Mixed

Live Cattle dn 0.40 up 0.12

Feeder Cattle dn 0.47 up 0.07

Lean Hogs dn 0.77 – 3.00

Class III Milk dn 0.02 -0.14

Corn prices were also hindered by US ethanol production falling 17,000 barrels per day to a daily production of 1.066 million barrels. US ethanol inventories also fell 435,000 barrels to 21.034 million barrels.

Lean hogs sold to limit lower moves on poor export news. Net sales of Pork were 3,300 MT a 2019 marketing year low, 80% lower than last week and 87% lower than the prior 4 week average. China remained a top destination for physical shipments of US pork abroad.

Mike Zuzolo, Global Commodity Analytics, shares his thoughts on the news and events influencing today’s markets.