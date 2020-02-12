Midwest Dairy selects students from Nebraska to serve as dairy ambassadors

Midwest Dairy has announced six students were selected this year to be Dairy Ambassadors for the state of Nebraska. Dairy ambassadors were selected to improve their leadership and communication skills while advocating for the dairy industry.

Throughout the yearlong Dairy Ambassador program, dairy ambassadors will engage in conversations with consumers, school-age children and their peers. Many of the conversations involve learning more about the dairy industry and practices used within the industry. While serving as a dairy ambassador, students can network with dairy industry partners, visit dairy farms and tour agribusinesses in Nebraska. Recipients are students who have an interest in dairy production and attend a college in Nebraska.

This year’s group of ambassadors include:

Abigail Langdon, an agriculture business and financing major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from Clarkson, Neb.

Lindsey Marotz, an elementary education major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from Hoskins, Neb.

Morgan Marotz, an elementary education major with minors in coaching and special education at Wayne State College from Wahoo, Neb.

Jaycie Meggison, an agriculture business and financing major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from Blair, Neb.

Erin Muntz, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln animal science major from Louisville, Neb. This is Muntz’s second year serving as a dairy ambassador.

Daniel Serdar, an animal science major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from Woodstock, Ill.

Sponsored by Midwest Dairy, the Dairy Ambassador program was piloted in 2016 in Nebraska with four ambassadors. Since its inception, 21 Nebraska college students have completed the program, which is open to any college student in Nebraska. It’s all part of the organization’s continued commitment to invest in creating dairy advocates as well as developing the next generation of dairy leaders.

“We have a great group of ambassadors again this year,” said Kim Clark, Extension dairy educator and ambassador coordinator. “Each ambassador brings a different skill set and knowledge level to the program. It is always a pleasure to watch each ambassador grow and gain skills they will be able to use indefinitely.”

“This is a gifted group of dairy ambassadors who have demonstrated a commitment to building up the dairy industry,” said Kris Bousquet, manager of Farmer Relations for Midwest Dairy. “It’s a privilege to recognize their achievements and hard work. We can’t wait to see what they do with their education and the innovation they will bring to our industry.”