Missouri Cattle Deal Leads to Murder of Wisconsin Brothers

A Missouri man at the center of an investigation into the disappearance of two brothers from Wisconsin has been charged with murdering both of them. The brothers, Nick and Justin Diemel, were visiting Garland Joseph Nelson on cattle business.

They traveled to Missouri to collect a $250,000 check from Nelson for cattle that were currently in Nelson’s care. Nick Diemel, age 35, and Justin, 24 years old, were in Missouri when they went missing on July 21 after not making their return flight to Wisconsin. KMBC Dot Com says after the brothers were reported missing, police say Nelson gave different explanations of events that were an attempt to keep them from locating the missing brothers.

In a court affidavit, authorities believe that Nick and Justin Diemel never left Nelson’s property and were killed there. Authorities found bloodstains on clothing belonging to Nelson, and DNA testing confirmed the blood was Nick Diemel’s.

Nelson was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, abandonment of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, unlawful possession of a firearm, as well as an armed criminal action.