Missouri River water releases to reach winter rates late this month

Missouri River water releases from the Gavins Point dam will reach winter levels at the end of the month. The Army Corps of Engineers says reductions are scheduled to begin around November 22.

Releases will be stepped down by approximately 3,000 cubic feet per second each day until reaching the winter release rate of 17,000, ending the 2020 navigation season. The move also signals a fresh start again for the 2021 spring season, with all flood control space available in the reservoir system. That’s another relief for farmers along the river, who in 2019 suffered from flooding, and a breakdown of levee systems and the navigation control system.

The 2019 flooding started with the March bomb cyclone winter storm that devastated Nebraska agriculture. Now, most of the Missouri River basin is experiencing some form of drought. The drought and low river levels have hindered the transit of products along the river this year.