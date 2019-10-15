Monday Fontanelle Final Bell with Brad Kooima of Kooima, Kooima & Varilek Trading

Higher cattle & hogs for a Monday. Second week in a row had cash cattle develop on a Saturday. Is this a new trend? Market higher pulling from Saturday sales. China & U.S. working on a deal-but wanting to work on more items. Significant round of fund buying, chart that has turned up. Feb cattle got above the summer highs. Low open interest. Had a big move-careful it’s a $17 rally-cattle are overbought. Hogs-cash hogs can still go higher. Significant business done with China. December hogs-Brad shares his thoughts. Grains-lack of crop maturity. Train wreck trying to get this crop out of the ground. China’s come back comment effecting the grain markets. Bullish both corn & beans.