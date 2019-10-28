Lower corn & beans while soybeans were higher. Lackluster trade, currency issues with Brazil. Yield loss is visible in North Dakota. Harvest progress…upcoming weather system. Corn plan lacks direction. Quiet cattle market after Friday’s cattle on feed report.
Monday Fontanelle Final Bell with Darin Fessler of Lakefront Futures
Image courtesy of UNL Cropwatch
