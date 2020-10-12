Monday Fontanelle Final Bell With PJ Conradt Of Tredas

Sir Isaac Newton may have best explained Monday’s market action when he created his theory of gravity, “What goes up must come down.” After a strong week of rallies capped off a friendly USDA report, follow through support was no where to be found in the soybean complex.

PJ Conradt, Tredas, joins the Fontanelle Final Bell to discuss the technical and fundamental factors that pushed the markets lower. Conradt though is excited to see for the first time in years farmers are getting an opportunity to market their grains into healthy cash market with strong basis.

Catch the full conversation here: