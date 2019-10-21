Slowest news day in markets today-which the market reflected. Spread between South America & U.S. prices. Export numbers from the U.S. Weather still being talked about = more rain then anything else. Weekly Crop Progress. Wheat movement on the market. Livestock market was relatively quiet as well. Cold Storage report due out tomorrow.
Monday Fontanelle Final Bell with Sam Hudson of Cornbelt Marketing
RRN photo
