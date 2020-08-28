More CFAP funding possible after Labor Day

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue this week hinted at more Coronavirus Food Assistance Program aid for farmers on the horizon.

Perdue confirmed that the Department of Agriculture is considering “shortly after Labor Day” offering a second wave of CFAP relief during a press call. Funding for the next round of payments would come from the additional $14 billion Congress allocated in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to replenish the Commodity Credit Corporation account after July 1, 2020.

Many agriculture groups say more relief is needed for farmers and ranchers as the first wave of CFAP will close September 11 when the sing up period closes. Although, farm groups are lobbying for even more aid, like the $20 billion included in the failed Senate aid package last month.

Lawmakers are expected to try again in September to pass another round of economic stimulus, but it is uncertain if agriculture will be included.