Motorists in North Platte now have increased access to cleaner burning fuel options

Motorists in North Platte now have even more opportunities to fuel their vehicles with higher blends of locally-produced ethanol at two Kwik Stop locations. Both stations (one located at 1421 South Dewey Street and the other at 101 Platte Oasis Parkway) now offer three additional ethanol options: E15 (a 15% ethanol blend), E30 (a 30% ethanol blend) and E85 (an 85% ethanol blend). E15 is approved to be used in all vehicles 2001 and newer and E30 and E85 are approved in flex fuel vehicles only.

“We’re pleased to be able to offer our customers choices at the pump,” said Dan O’Neill, president and CEO of Kwik Stop, a chain of convenience stores with 26 locations in Nebraska. “Not only are we helping support our local corn farmers, but we’re also saving consumers money and helping the environment because ethanol is cleaner burning compared to non-ethanol options.”

The new infrastructure was made possible in part through a grant from the Nebraska Corn Board. Through its blender pump infrastructure incentive program, the board has worked with several fuel retailers across Nebraska over the last several years to promote the growth of biofuel usage.

“We know some consumers aren’t sure if they should use ethanol in their vehicles or even if they can,” said Adam Grabenstein, district 5 director of the Nebraska Corn Board and farmer from Farnam. “By helping expand infrastructure across the state and through education programs, we’re confident consumers will try higher blends and then continue to use them. Especially during these challenging times, it only makes sense to fill up with ethanol. Not only are we fueling our vehicles and cleaning up our environment, but we’re also promoting the backbone of America by supporting our farmers who produce our food and our ethanol plants that help our rural communities.”

In addition to its blender pump infrastructure incentive program, the Nebraska Corn Board will once again coordinate Renewable Fuels Month in June. To stay up-to-date on all events and activities scheduled, follow the Nebraska Corn Board on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

“We’re very appreciative of our partnership with the Nebraska Corn Board,” said O’Neill. “We’re looking forward to this continued collaboration through promotional campaigns early this summer.”