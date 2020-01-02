VIDEO: Mystery drone sightings continue in Colorado, into Nebraska

Authorities have confirmed reports of drone sightings in three more counties in northeast Colorado and at least one Nebraska county after nighttime drone flights in the region caused a national stir earlier this week.

The Denver Post reported Friday that clusters of drones flying at night have remained a mystery to local law enforcement officials and residents seeking to learn the identities of the operators and the purpose of the flights. Authorities say the drones reportedly have 6-foot wingspans and fly in grid-like patterns in groups of six to 10.

The Omaha World Herald reported that Perkins County Sheriff Jim Brueggeman called it one of the strangest things he’s ever seen in 27 years in law enforcement.

Mysterious Unidentified Aircraft Over Chappell, NE



Federal aviation, law enforcement and military officials say they do not have information about the aircraft.