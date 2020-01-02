VIDEO: Mystery drone sightings continue in Colorado, into Nebraska

Authorities have confirmed reports of drone sightings in three more counties in northeast Colorado and at least one Nebraska county after nighttime drone flights in the region caused a national stir earlier this week.
The Denver Post reported Friday that clusters of drones flying at night have remained a mystery to local law enforcement officials and residents seeking to learn the identities of the operators and the purpose of the flights. Authorities say the drones reportedly have 6-foot wingspans and fly in grid-like patterns in groups of six to 10.
The Omaha World Herald reported that Perkins County Sheriff Jim Brueggeman called it one of the strangest things he’s ever seen in 27 years in law enforcement.
Mysterious Unidentified Aircraft Over Chappell, NE
Hovering in the distance south of Grant, Nebraska, on Monday evening was a group of eight to 10 drones, with red and green lights on their wings and white landing lights on their noses.
Unusual sightings of formations of drones, first reported in northeast Colorado two weeks ago, appear to be spreading into southwest Nebraska, according to Brueggeman and the sheriff in nearby Dundy County.
What they’re up to is a good question, Brueggeman said.
“We’re investigating it as we speak,” he said Tuesday. “We’re trying to get to the bottom of who they belong to and what the purpose of these flights is.”
Sightings of squadrons of large drones, with 6-foot wingspans and flying in formations of six to 10, were first reported in northeast Colorado in mid-December. The drones are described as much larger than “hobby” drones.
Mysterious Drone Sighting South of Lamar, Nebraska
There’s been speculation that the drones are operated by companies surveying the area for natural gas or oil, or someone practicing for an air show.
Federal aviation, law enforcement and military officials say they do not have information about the aircraft.