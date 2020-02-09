NACD ANNOUNCES 2019 PHOTO, POSTER CONTEST WINNERS

LAS VEGAS – Today, the National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD), in partnership with the NACD Auxiliary, announced the winners of the 2019 Photo Contest and 2019 Poster Contest during the 74th NACD Annual Meeting Inspirational Session. The photo contest, open to amateur photographers in both youth and adult divisions, consists of images reflecting the themes of “Agriculture and Conservation Across America,” “Close-Up Conservation,” “Conservation in Action” and “Conservation Practices.” “This year’s contest winners captured the beauty and importance of our natural resources and those who work to preserve them,” NACD Auxiliary President Karen Smart said. The 2019 Photo Contest winners are: Adult Division Youth Division Agriculture and Conservation Across America Bob Diller, Henricopolis SWCD, Va.; Sandra Cooper, Coles County SWCD, Ill. Karalee Christensen, Root River SWCD, Minn.; Kona Stash, Lake County SWCD, Ind. Close-Up Conservation Pam Wright, Louisa County SWCD, Iowa; Richard Mickowski, New Castle CD, Del. Anish Aradhey, Shenandoah Valley SWCD, Va.; Sydney Ritter, Lafayette County SWCD, Mo. Conservation in Action Nikki Powell, Mississippi Association of Conservation Districts, Miss.; Troy Bishop, Madison County SWCD, N.Y. Colton Howell, Mississippi Association of Conservation Districts, Miss.; Madelyn Infinger, Dorchester SWCD, S.C. Conservation Practices Stephanie Barnes, Butte SWCD, Ind.; Joni Mehus, Root River SWCD, Minn. Sydney Pillion, Dorchester SWCD, S.C.; Ryan Myers, Ottawa County SWCD, Kan. The 2019 Poster Contest, open to current students from kindergarten through 12th grade, celebrated the 2019 NACD Stewardship theme, “Life in the Soil: Dig Deeper.” “Soil is a crucial foundation for the food, clothing and other items necessary for our survival,” Smart said. “Understanding how to keep soils healthy is critical to ensuring a healthy future for us all.” The 2019 Poster Contest winners are: 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place K-1 Gavin Bristow, Clay County SCD, Tenn. Abriella Bishop, Vermillion County SWCD, Ind. McCain Caswell, Northern Virginia SWCD, Va. 2-3 Kiersten Hans, Lewis and Clark NRD, Neb. Tvisha Jani, Delaware County CD, Pa. Taylor Betchan, Grant County CD, Okla. 4-6 Noah DeVille, Acadia SWCD, La. Holland Shirley, Marshall County CD, Kan. Lynn Sun, Hudson Essex and Passaic SCD, N.J. 7-9 Cassie Wang, Mercer SCD, N.J. Timothy Barger, Bowie County SWCD, Texas Eliza Stewart, Pike County SWCD, Ala. 10-12 Kaden Knake, Geauga SWCD, Ohio Brooke Webb, Clark County LCD, Wis. Rianna Diett, Suwannee SWCD, Fla. The winners listed will receive cash prizes courtesy of the NACD Auxiliary, made possible by the Auxiliary’s quilt project proceeds, the Auxiliary Country Store at the NACD Annual Meeting, and the generosity of individual donors. All contest participants will receive a certificate of participation. View the winning photos and the winning posters on NACD’s Flickr page.