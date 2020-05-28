National FFA Launches Online Social Network for Alumni, Supporters

The National FFA Organization recently launched a social networking platform specifically for FFA alumni and supporters.

The Forever Blue Network was designed to give alumni, supporters and FFA members a space to connect and share about job and internship opportunities, local events, volunteer opportunities and more.

“We really want it to be an opportunity to reconnect with the over 8 million former FFA members,” said National FFA Executive Director of Alumni & Supporters Josh Rusk. “The FFA community is only as strong as the members that are in it.”

Rusk said over 1,350 people have joined the network since it launched two weeks ago. He described the network as a hybrid between Facebook and LinkedIn, which also features a business directory for FFA members, alumni and supporters. The directory creates a virtual storefront for FFA businesses and Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAEs).

In addition, Rusk said his team launched Grad 2020 on the network to celebrate high school graduates in FFA who missed out on state conventions, competitions and banquets.

Join the Forever Blue Network at foreverbluenetwork.org.