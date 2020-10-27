class="post-template-default single single-post postid-493442 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Nebraska’s National FFA officer candidate advances to final phase of election process

BY Alex Voichoskie | October 27, 2020
Photo Courtesy - Nebraska FFA

The National FFA officer candidate from Nebraska has advanced to the final phase of the election process.

Weston Svoboda was the Nebraska FFA Vice President for the 2019-2020 school year. After a series of virtual interviews, Svoboda, along with 21 other candidates, was selected to advance in the process.

Originally from the Burwell FFA Chapter, Svoboda was one of 38 candidates who began the election process. 

The 2020-21 National FFA Officer Team will be announced during Session 6 of the 93rd National FFA Convention & Expo, which is being held virtually this year.

Session 6 is on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. All sessions can be viewed at FFA.org.

The 22 candidates are as follows:

Kailee Zimmerman – Arizona

Anna MathisArkansas

David LopezCalifornia

Artha JonassaintFlorida

Doster Harper – Georgia

Katelyn Hettinga – Idaho

Miriam HoffmanIllinois

Noah BerningIndiana

Abby GoinsKansas

Gracie StaudeKentucky

Sara ToalLouisiana

Madilyn SmithMinnesota

Paxton DahmerMissouri

Weston SvobodaNebraska

Jamie SpeccaNew Jersey

Billie LentzNorth Dakota

Madelyn Gerken – Oklahoma

Josiah Cruikshank – Oregon

Jacob KinzerPennsylvania

Calvin Morgan – Texas

Abbie Dorhauer – Washington

Trevor SwigerWest Virginia

 

