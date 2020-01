Popcorn, get your popcorn!

That’s right, this week’s edition of Friday Five is all about a Nebraska specialty. Considering Nebraska is the #1 producer of popcorn, this episode is sure to be “poppin!”

Join Alex and Rebel as they celebrate National Popcorn Day. Watch now!

Stories:

5 – Nebraska Popcorn Production

4 – Two Main Types of Popcorn

3 – Popcorn Makes a Healthy Snack

2 – Popcorn Joins Forces With Soybeans

1 – Support Local Popcorn Companies