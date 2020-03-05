class="post-template-default single single-post postid-445169 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

BY Chad Moyer | March 5, 2020
National Pork Industry Forum

The National Pork Industry Forum is going on in Kansas City, MO.  This serves as the venue for the annual meetings of the National Pork Board and National Pork Producers Council.  Here you will find updates from key leaders, guest speakers, and delegates representing producers from Nebraska.

Starting things off, here are a couple of reports with NE Pork Producers Assoc. Executive Director Al Juhnke on more background of Forum and what happens here….

Pork Act Delegates 2020

Picture: 2020 Pork Act Delegates in session March 5, 2020.

 

Here is Pork Act Delegate Darin Uhler from St. Paul, NE… he talks about some of the information offered during the National Pork Board annual meeting related to consumer preferences and trade….

 

NPPC Delegates 2020

Picture:  National Pork Producers Council Delegates in Session March 5, 2020.

 

 

