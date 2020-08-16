National Pork Producers Council and 26 state pork groups ask USDA to improve livestock risk protection insurance program

On Tuesday NPPC along with 26 state pork associations asked the USDA’s Federal Crop Insurance Corporation to implement enhancements to the Livestock Risk Protection insurance program.

The changes requested included an increased subsidy to make the program more affordable to livestock farmers and expansion of the coverage period of 52 weeks and in increase in the number of head eligible.

Regarding the changes NPPC says increased subsidy should be issued particularly when a risk management program is most needed but often cost prohibitive. They also note that risk management decisions in pork production are often made at least 52 weeks in advance and the current maximum coverage period of 26 weeks, combined with limitations on the number of pigs that can be covered, have limited program participation.