National Radio Day | Get to know the Rural Radio Network team

Each year on August 20th, National Radio Day recognizes the invention of the radio.

According to National Radio Calendar, those wishing to partake in the celebration should recognize the news, information, music, and stories carried across the airwaves.

We, here at the Rural Radio Network, thought today would be a great time to share a bit more about our broadcast team!

Sorted by years of experience in radio:

Susan Littlefield – Farm Director

Susan joined the Rural Radio Network in 2016. As the farm director, she works from her home in Surprise, Nebraska.

Previous Experience:

WXCE: 1992 – 1995

WNAX : 1995 – 1998

KZEN: 1998 – 2016

Favorite place(s) traveled for work: Switzerland, France and Germany (Syngenta Annual Meeting)

Adam Smith – Network Coordinator

Adam joined the Nebraska Rural Radio Association in 1999. Serving as Network Coordinator, Adam works from the Lexington office (KRVN).

Previous Experience:

KZKX: 1996-1998

KZEN/KKOT: 1998-1999

Favorite Part of Radio Career: “Radio has allowed me the opportunity to meet many interesting people, some who have become close friends, and experiences that I probably wouldn’t have had in a different field.”

Chad Moyer – Farm Broadcaster (KTIC)

Chad Moyer joined the Rural Radio Network in 2007 working from the West Point office (KTIC).

Previous Experience:

Minnesota Farm Network: 1998 – 1999

KWAD (Minnesota): 1999 – 2007

Favorite Part of Radio Career: “Working in radio means that you never have the same day twice. I enjoy the listener interaction we get every time we cover events. Plus, we get to work for our owners each day, farmers and ranchers!”

Shalee Peters – Farm Broadcaster

Shalee Peters joined the Rural Radio Network in 2014, working for affiliate station KRVN. Shalee now works from the network studio in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Previous Experience:

NRG Media (Sales): 2010 – 2011

KXXX (Colby, Kansas): 2009

KTTC (Colby, Kansas): 2008 – 2009

Tell us an embarrassing story from your job: “I have a tendency to switch letters of words, leading to slightly inappropriate content over the airwaves (whoops!)”

Chabella Guzman – Farm Broadcaster (KNEB)

Chabella Guzman joined the Rural Radio Network in 2016, working from the Scottsbluff studios (KNEB).

Previous Experience:

Star-Herald (Writing): 2001-2010

KLDZ: 1990 – 1991

Favorite Part of Radio Career: “I love meeting and learning about people and the agriculture business – there’s a lot in agriculture most people don’t know about and I like to bring them those stories.”

Bryce Doeschot – Farm Broadcaster/Video Specialist (Lincoln Studios)

Bryce Doeschot joined the Rural Radio Network team in 2017, working from the company studio in Lincoln.

Previous Experience:

KRVN (Intern): 2015

Favorite Part of Radio Career: “Each day we get to serve our audience with important agriculture news and information that helps them make decisions for their operations. That is a responsibility that we don’t take lightly.”

Clay Patton – Market Anchor (KRVN)

Clay Patton joined the Rural Radio Network in 2018, working from the Lexington office (KRVN).

Previous Experience:

KXXX/Rocking M Media: 2015 – 2017

Tell us an embarrassing story from your job: “Early on, when I started reading the USDA Crop Progress reports, I would try to calculate the percentages in my head. That led to some comical mathematical errors in my reports.”

Alex Voichoskie – Multimedia Producer (Lincoln Studios)

Alex Voichoskie is the most recent member of the team to join the Rural Radio Network. She works from the Nebraska Innovation Campus studios in Lincoln.

Previous Experience:

Rural Radio Network (Intern): 2018 – 2020

Favorite Interview: Bob Goff (Inspirational keynote speaker at National FFA Convention)

Rebel Sjeklocha – Farm Broadcaster/Intern (Lincoln Studios)

Rebel Sjeklocha (good luck pronouncing the last name) joined the broadcast team as an intern in 2019. Rebel works from the Lincoln studios.

Favorite Interview: Miss Rodeo America