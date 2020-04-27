class="post-template-default single single-post postid-457763 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

National Sorghum Producers Accepting Board Director Applications

BY National Sorghum Producers | April 27, 2020
National Sorghum Producers is accepting applications for three positions on the 2021 board of directors. The NSP board leads efforts toward legislative and regulatory change to help create a more profitable, diverse and competitive sorghum industry. Qualified candidates must be a current NSP member and have a passion for representing sorghum growers through lobbying and fundraising activities. No prior board experience is necessary, only a desire to improve the sorghum industry.

Applications are due Friday, May 8, 2020, at 5 p.m. CST. The NSP Nominating Committee will review all applications before making nominations to the NSP board of directors for consideration and election during the August summer board meeting. Each position includes a three-year term beginning October 1, 2020, the start of NSP’s fiscal year. For the application or more information, interested candidates can contact NSP Director of Operations Garrett Mink at 806-749-3478, garrett@sorghumgrowers.com or visit www.SorghumGrowers.com/leadership/.

