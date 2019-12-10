NCBA Accepting Intern Applications for Fall 2020

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, along with the Public Lands Council, is seeking fall 2020 policy internship applications.

Positions for next fall, early-September – mid-December 2020, include public policy interns and a law clerk. The public policy internship will give students an opportunity to learn about career options and provide practical experience. From tax and trade to environmental and food safety regulations, interns will work on a variety of issues and have the opportunity to work specifically in the area of their interest. The law clerk will provide support to NCBA’s Environmental Counsel on issues relating to environmental legislation and regulations that impact beef producers.

The deadline to apply for either position is March 6, 2020. College juniors, seniors and graduate students are encouraged to apply.