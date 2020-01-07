NCBA and Masters of Beef Advocacy Announce 2019 Advocate of the Year

Kansas rancher, Brandi Buzzard Frobose, recognized for beef advocacy effort



The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, has selected Brandi Buzzard Frobose, blogger, Kansas rancher and influencer, as the 2019 Advocate of the Year. This honor is given annually to an outstanding Masters of Beef Advocacy (MBA) program graduate to recognize his or her success in reaching and educating consumers who want to learn more about beef and raising cattle. MBA is a Checkoff-funded program designed to equip advocates with the training, knowledge, and experience to advance their advocacy efforts as spokespeople for the industry.

In addition to being a mom to 3-year old Oakley and co-owner of High Bar Cattle Company with her husband, Hyatt, near Greeley, Kansas, Buzzard Frobose is a full-time beef industry communications professional. As busy as she may be, Brandi still finds time to connect with consumers by honestly and transparently sharing information about beef’s great taste, unbeatable nutrition and the hardworking farmers and ranchers who produce it through her online social media platforms and blog.

Brandi’s interest in and passion for the beef industry was ingrained in her at a young age as she tagged along with her dad and grandpa at feedlots, roping, and working with her cattle and hogs for the local fair.

As an exemplary advocate, Buzzard Frobose enjoys giving her fans and followers a glimpse into her life as a rancher and mom. She also frequently shares tasty beef recipes and candid perspectives on current beef events through her blog, Buzzard’s Beat, and across her social media channels. Her “door” is always open for people to ask questions. Brandi uses social media as a way of connecting, sharing and inspiring others about life on the ranch and raising cattle.

“Passionate, knowledgeable people are among our industry’s greatest assets,” according to Laurie Munns, Utah rancher and chair of the Federation of State Beef Councils, a division of NCBA. “When you add the willingness to communicate with both consumers and critics about the value we bring to society, it’s a blessing. Brandi represents what is best about beef industry outreach.”

Buzzard Frobose started blogging in 2009, and since then has elevated her status as an influencer and beef advocate. She’s become heavily involved in the MBA program, a project she helped to grow during her time as a NCBA employee from 2013 to 2017.

Buzzard Frobose continues to set a strong example for other beef advocates by sharing her story in ways that connect with others inside and outside the beef community. Brandi’s focus on blending stories about her life on the ranch and raising cattle with her role as a working mom resonates with her audience and has fueled success on her social platforms. She genuinely connects with consumers, which has led to interviews this past year on national television networks including CBS, FOX, and MSNBC.

As part of her advocacy work, Buzzard Frobose has tackled large issues, including food labels at the grocery store, environmental sustainability, and beef’s role in healthy sustainable diets. She continually gives back by encouraging fellow beef advocates and sharing her experiences to help others.

You can follow Brandi Buzzard Frobose’s advocacy efforts online at BuzzardsBeat.com or on social media at @BrandiBuzzard. Buzzard Frobose will be recognized as Advocate of the Year during the 2020 Cattle Industry Convention in San Antonio.