NCBA Applauds Effort to Provide Flexibility to Livestock Haulers

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association this week applauded Senators seeking flexibility for livestock haulers. A bipartisan letter from 24 Senators outlined the need to the leadership of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.

NCBA Government Affairs Director Allison Rivera says, “Hauling livestock is inherently different than hauling typical consumer goods, and we continue to look for flexibilities within Hours of Service to safely haul livestock around this country.” The letter says that as the Senate Commerce Committee has jurisdictional oversight over Hours of Service regulations applicable to commercial motor vehicles, “we respectfully request that your committee work with us to provide greater flexibility for haulers of agricultural products.”

The unique circumstances involved in the transport of perishable and live goods warrant flexible laws and regulations to ensure a safe environment, the lawmakers say, for animals and drivers. The letter states, “It is important that Hours of Service regulations provide for a commonsense framework for drivers, rather than a one-size-fits-all model.”