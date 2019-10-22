NCGA Urges Farmers to Practice Proper Grain Bin Safety This Harvest

The National Corn Growers Association reminds farmers of the importance of proper grain bin safety procedures. To help review both the importance of and procedures for grain bin safety, NCGA is again offering an informative video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EaZlS-GZoIA&t=684s

The video, shot on location in several states, provides a wide range of information from prevention tips and background data on grain bin accidents. The project also involved interviews with professionals in the fields of grain bin safety research and rescue to provide as much information to viewers as possible.