NCTA to honor 2020 graduates

CURTIS, Neb. – Spring graduates who for the first time in history had a virtual commencement ceremony from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture have been invited to return to campus in September for their Class of 2019-20 Graduation Reception.

“We want to honor our NCTA Aggie graduates and host a small reception for these new alumni and their immediate family members,” said Larry Gossen, NCTA dean.

“All students left campus in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, finishing their academic semester with remote courses. They haven’t had an opportunity to reassemble to celebrate their college accomplishments,” said Gossen, who became the new dean at NCTA on June 15.

“I look forward to meeting the NCTA graduates who can attend on September 26,” Gossen said.

Normally, a large public commencement would create standing-room, only, at the Curtis Memorial Community Center on the first Thursday in May.

Instead, nearly 90 associate degrees or other certificates were awarded in a virtual ceremony held online in July at https://ncta.unl.edu/2020.

This past week, invitations were mailed to graduates who completed their academic programs in December, 2019, or in May, 2020. NCTA holds one graduation event per year.

The graduates are asked to RSVP with a head count of attendees to the NCTA Dean’s Office. NCTA started the fall semester on August 24 with in-person classes. However, due to COVID-19 health and safety requirements for physical distancing at indoor facilities, large public gatherings are discouraged.

For details on the Sept. 26 reception, graduates are to contact Josi Arnold at the Dean’s Office at 308-367-5200 or e-mail jarnold7@unl.edu.

Fall classes begin at NCTA campus | Agriculture News Update | Aug. 26, 2020