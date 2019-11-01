NDA Announces Nebraska Ag Youth Council Members

LINCOLN—The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) today announced its selection of the 2019-2020 Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council (NAYC). NAYC members are college students who promote Nebraska agriculture and teach young Nebraskans about agriculture and the many careers available in the ag industry. NDA sponsors NAYC and its activities throughout the year.

“NAYC is a great opportunity for student leaders to share their passion for agriculture and make a difference in the lives of young Nebraskans,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “It’s quite an honor and a responsibility to serve on NAYC. I look forward to working with these talented students and supporting them as they promote Nebraska agriculture to those who will follow in their footsteps.”

NAYC is entering its 49th year with the installation of this Council. Throughout the year, NAYC members coordinate and participate in a wide range of activities and events that focus on agriculture. Council members visit elementary schools to talk about where food comes from, take urban youth on farm tours to experience life on a farm, and visit with high school students about career opportunities in agriculture. The primary focus of NAYC is to coordinate the annual Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute (NAYI), a five-day summer conference for high school juniors and seniors that is full of speakers, workshops and networking opportunities.

The 2019-2020 NAYC leadership includes:

Head Counselors: Felicia Knoerzer, Elwood, and Courtney Nelson, Monroe;

President: Cooper Grabenstein, Smithfield;

Secretary: Grant Dahlgren, Bertrand;

Vice President of Social Media/Communications and Promotions: Kelli Mashino, Spencer;

Vice President of Alumni Relationships: Colton Thompson, Eustis;

Vice President of NAYI Improvement: Kelsey Loseke, Blair.

Vice President of Youth Outreach: Wesley Wach, Hayes Center; and

Vice President of Sponsorship: Isaac Stallbaumer, Oconto.

Additional NAYC members include: Nick Birdsley, Omaha; Miles Eggleston, David City; Emily Hatterman, Wisner; Colin Ibach, Sumner; Cole Kalkowski, Omaha; Layne Miller, Oakland; Creighton Niemeyer, DeWitt; Tyler Perrin, Ogallala; Ralston Ripp, Kearney; Megan Schroeder, Wisner; Clayton Thomas, Bloomington, IL; and Josie Thompson, Wayne.