NDA director named president of midwest ag association

The head of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) has been tapped to lead the Midwest Association of State Departments of Agriculture (MASDA).

NDA Director Steve Wellman accepted the role of 2021-2022 President of MASDA during the Association’s annual meeting, which was held virtually earlier in September.

MASDA is comprised of the Departments of Agriculture from 13 Midwestern states. In addition to Nebraska, MASDA includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

According to a news release from the NDA, in the role, Wellman will work with other state agricultural leaders in the Midwest to promote, support and advance ag producers, agribusinesses and the industry as a whole.

“MASDA is where state ag leaders come together to represent agriculture in the Midwest,” Wellman said.

“Each of our states has unique ag specialties and challenges, but we also share common goals, like creating new markets for our ag products and building on existing ones. This group addresses those challenges and goals and gives a unified voice to ag producers and agribusinesses in the Midwest.”

Wellman will host the annual MASDA meeting in Nebraska in June of 2021.