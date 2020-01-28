NDA HEMP PLAN APPROVED BY USDA

LINCOLN – Today, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) was notified that the state’s hemp plan was approved by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

“Now that NDA has an approved state hemp plan in place, we can begin issuing licenses for the commercial cultivation, processing, handling and brokering of industrial hemp in Nebraska,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman.

To view the finalized plan as approved by USDA, visit NDA’s website at nda.nebraska.gov/hemp. License applications for 2020 will be available on the NDA website beginning on Monday, February 3.