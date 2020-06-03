Nebraska agriculture groups to host virtual Nebraska Pork Expo in July

The Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska (AFAN), along with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the Nebraska Pork Producers Association, will be hosting a virtual Nebraska Pork Expo on Wednesday, July 8th.

The virtual program will be held from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

“The pork industry in Nebraska continues to grow and there are many great options for farmers depending on your operation and goals,” said Steve Martin, executive director of AFAN. “Adding a pork component to a farming operation increases cash flow and provides valuable nutrients that can offset commercial fertilizer costs.”

Virtual attendees will hear sessions about nutrient management, county zoning regulations and permitting processes, financial considerations, and secure pork supply. The day also includes panel discussions covering workforce, niche pig production, and integrated pork production featuring Innovation and Foresight Consultant Carrie Horezeck.

This is a free webinar, but registration is required to get the link to join. Find the link at becomeafan.org.