Nebraska ‘Beefs Up’ Beef Month | Friday Five | May 29, 2020

Beef Month may be coming to an end, but you can celebrate beef all summer long!

Nebraska has the top three beef cow counties in the U.S., including the nation’s No. 1 cow county – Cherry County, followed by Custer and Holt Counties.

Cattle also outnumber Nebraskans nearly 4 to 1, and there are about 20,000 beef cow operations in the state.

Plus, Nebraska ranks first in Beef Exports, and second in All Cattle and Calves, All Cattle on Feed, and Commercial Red Meat Production.

