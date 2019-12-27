Nebraska Cattlemen hires Stohs as controller

Nebraska Cattlemen would like to announce the recent hire of Kyle Stohs as Controller. Kyle originates from Odell, Nebraska, most recently residing in Lincoln while working for a public accounting firm. He graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration-Accounting and continued to earn his Master of Business Administration. Along with an exceptional academic career Kyle has kept to his roots in Odell where he operates his cow herd and enjoys hunting.

“I am beyond excited to continue my accounting career at Nebraska Cattlemen.” said Stohs “I look forward to working for an organization that shares the same passions as myself.”

“I am very pleased to announce Kyle Stohs as the newest addition to the Nebraska Cattlemen family. Kyle’s exemplary education achievements and previous work experience, coupled with being a beef producer, make him a perfect individual to serve as NC’s controller.” – Pete McClymont, Nebraska Cattlemen Executive Vice President.