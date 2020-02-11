Nebraska Cattlemen’s President Addresses Dawson County Cattlemen at Banquet

The Dawson County Cattlemen recently held their annual banquet at the Elks lodge in Cozad. At the banquet local banks were honored for their long time support of the social hours at the monthly meetings held around the county.

Dawson County Cattlemen’s President Quentin Dailey emceed the evening and gave the highlights from the previous year. As well as opportunities for members of all ages in the coming year.

Nebraska Cattlemen’s President Ken Herz also addressed the crowd and updated members on the bills the legislative team was keeping a close eye on in the Unicameral. You can hear Herz’s full comments below.

The evening was capped off by the fun and entertainment of comedian and magician Gayle Becwar.