Nebraska Corn Board Hosts Trade Team from Taiwan – Agriculture News From the Rural Radio Network

Good Tuesday Morning! Snow has fallen across much of Nebraska, halting harvest progress for some farmers.

Check out this tweet from Andy Jobman near Gothenburg, Nebraska.

#harvest19 last pass here before the snow got too heavy. Visibility was down to a half mile at times. pic.twitter.com/YldBbf7rXW — Andy Jobman (@JobmanAg) October 28, 2019

Rural Radio Network’s Bryce Doeschot has this morning’s video agriculture news update.

– Nebraska Corn Board Hosts Trade Team from Taiwan

“We know we produce quality ag products in Nebraska,” said Dan Nerud, president of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association and farmer from Dorchester. “We can grow and produce all of the quality products in the world, but if we don’t have anyone to buy our commodities, it doesn’t matter.

– Dep. Sec. Censky Leads Trade Mission to West Africa

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Stephen Censky is currently leading a trade mission to West Africa. The Deputy Secretary is joined by Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman.

– NCBA Applauds Introduction of Real MEAT Act of 2019

“Consumers should be able to rely on the information on food labels they see on the shelves to be truthful and not deceptive,” Rep. Marshall said

VIDEO: Agriculture News From the Rural Radio Network