Nebraska Corn Board urges farmers to be prepared as the growing season approaches

LINCOLN, Neb. – Farming has always been an unpredictable business. Each year, factors like weather conditions, market price fluctuations and input prices can all lead to uncertainty. This year is shaping up to be no exception as the world grapples with COVID-19. This virus is particularly worrisome, as it spreads easily and symptoms can vary drastically, if infected.

Nebraska farmers have always been #NebraskaStrong but when times get tough, the Nebraska Corn Board and the Nebraska Corn Growers Association recommend all producers have a plan in place to help overcome any unexpected obstacles in their operations. No one can learn the nuances of a farmer’s operation overnight, so being prepared can provide peace of mind in case something happens and can also help reduce stress for all involved.

Nebraska Corn has developed a checklist to help farmers establish their own management plan during challenging or busy times. All farmers are encouraged to take a few minutes to write their own plans and put them where they can be easily found. Copies can also be shared with trusted neighbors or friends.

Protect Yourself

Always Take A Second for Safety, an extra second could save your life

Wear proper PPE (personal protective equipment)

Drink plenty of water and get enough rest

Make it a point to check in with family and loved ones regularly, even when spring gets hectic

Practice gratitude

Take time for yourself, even if it’s just a quick walk around the farm

Monitor yourself for signs of stress, if you notice something, say something

Follow all safety guidelines for equipment

Gather General Farm Information

Hired help contact info and primary job responsibilities

Typical machinery dealership and/or repair services used

Crop advisor and/or farm manager names and phone numbers

Crop insurance agent name and phone number

Ag lender name and phone number

Field Plans

Field names and locations Highlight in a plat book, if possible Note where the field entrance is and which side is best to start work

Intended crop

Seed varieties, where is the seed located, who is your seed dealer

Planting rates

What still needs to be done? Tillage, spring fertilizer, burndown

Who is your retailer for chemical and fertilizer?

Have spring chemical and nitrogen programs been finalized?

Stored Crop Plans

Which bins may need to be watched more closely than others?

Do you have any upcoming delivery contacts? With whom?

Does anyone help market your crops?

Livestock Plans

Do you still have cows to calve? If so, list calving routine and processing procedures

Which pastures do you have cows at, where do cows need to go when the grass greens up?

Are there water needs?

Hay storage? Mineral and protein tubs?

Do you have feed brought in? Who is your supplier, are the deliveries automatic?

What are your rations?

Who is your vet?

Hog barn routine? Clean out procedures?

Who is your contact for who you grow for?

Where do you get your feed? Is it automatic?

Is there anyone you have come help for things like load out?

Who is your vet?

By carefully going through this checklist, farmers will be well-prepared for business as usual during difficult times. For more helpful information on COVID-19, visit the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (https://nda.nebraska.gov/COVID-19/index.html) or the National Corn Growers Association (https://www.ncga.com/key-issues/other-topics/covid-19).